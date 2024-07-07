Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Price Target Raised to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VS opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Versus Systems has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 7,480.35% and a negative return on equity of 204.20%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Analysts predict that Versus Systems will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

