Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Veradigm Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Veradigm has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 14,907.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

