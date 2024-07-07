Venom Reaches One Day Volume of $5.77 Million (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Venom has a market cap of $238.87 million and $5.77 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venom coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venom has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Venom Profile

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.13951944 USD and is up 10.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $7,551,541.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

