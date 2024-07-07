Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,836 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.57. 777,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,975. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.32. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

