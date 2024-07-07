Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Purchased by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,472,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 196,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,110. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $43.70.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

