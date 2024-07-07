Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by 5th Street Advisors LLC

5th Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for about 0.1% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 234,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 71,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,649 shares. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.74.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

