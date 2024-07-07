USDX [Kava] Achieves Market Cap of $89.88 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $89.88 million and approximately $296,736.74 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,044.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.47 or 0.00563911 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00040125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00063081 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010581 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000152 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.80627726 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $335,628.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

