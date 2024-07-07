Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Oppenheimer

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.29.

Shares of OLED opened at $218.32 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $133.67 and a 1 year high of $220.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.58.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

