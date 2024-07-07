United Security Bancshares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.
United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
United Security Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $125.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Security Bancshares
In related news, Director Jagroop Gill bought 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $32,936.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,071,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,737. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,394 shares of company stock worth $197,794 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
