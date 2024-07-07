Trust Co of Kansas Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Co of Kansas lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.9% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Visa were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

V stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,986,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,135,279. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.80. The company has a market capitalization of $494.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

