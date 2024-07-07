TrueFi (TRU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23.22 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last week, TrueFi has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $123.90 million and approximately $23.22 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,323,989 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,146,316,973.6241648 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.09519013 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $25,414,755.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

