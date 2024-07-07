Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.06.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 12 month low of $53.59 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.38.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trex

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

