Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at CIBC

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.67.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TPZ stock opened at C$24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.03 and a 52-week high of C$24.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.40. The stock has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.00 million. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 EPS for the current year.

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

