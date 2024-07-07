Toncoin Price Reaches $7.29 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion and approximately $301.01 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $7.29 or 0.00012772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00009037 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,110.80 or 1.00020401 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067717 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,667,284 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,641,740.966008 with 2,506,056,745.4616017 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.49515879 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $330,396,606.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.