Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 877 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $212.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $138.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.73. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $218.36.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

