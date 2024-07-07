Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $118.74. 1,596,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,557. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.77 and a 12 month high of $120.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Read Our Latest Report on APO

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.