Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $518,975,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,435,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,514,000 after purchasing an additional 809,370 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,022,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,087,000 after purchasing an additional 742,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,085,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.35. 3,075,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $197.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

