Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.42. 2,256,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,314. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $78.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

