Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,277 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 38,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $789,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE WMB traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,182,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.