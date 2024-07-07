Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 182 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in ResMed by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in ResMed by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in ResMed by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.74. The stock had a trading volume of 670,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,088. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $229.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.47 and a 200 day moving average of $191.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on RMD shares. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,666,409. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

