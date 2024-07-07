Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,041 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3,429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 151,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after acquiring an additional 88,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 278.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,314. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average is $81.86. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

