Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ELV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $530.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,580. The company has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $550.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $534.08 and its 200-day moving average is $510.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

