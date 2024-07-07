Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $203,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $138.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

