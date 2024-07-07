Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 670 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $2,825,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 70.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,131,000 after buying an additional 524,805 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,032. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.10. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.