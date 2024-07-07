Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 19 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 289.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $6,251,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FICO traded up $21.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,551.55. 108,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,658. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $776.63 and a twelve month high of $1,555.06. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,361.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,275.67.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

