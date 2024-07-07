Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,886 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,878,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,558,000 after acquiring an additional 385,249 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 43,172 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 435,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 45,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,030,000 after purchasing an additional 107,030 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.05. 2,844,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,590. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $99.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

