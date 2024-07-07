Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,340 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XYL traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,121. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. TD Cowen raised their price target on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

