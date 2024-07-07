THORChain (RUNE) Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. THORChain has a market cap of $912.62 million and approximately $141.90 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.52 or 0.00006062 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, THORChain has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 413,415,184 coins and its circulating supply is 259,495,538 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

