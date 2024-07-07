The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $92.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

