The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Clorox were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 308.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.33.

Clorox Stock Up 0.6 %

CLX stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.45. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

