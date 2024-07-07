Tezos Market Cap Reaches $712.00 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $712.00 million and approximately $18.12 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000653 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000603 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000639 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,008,942,965 coins and its circulating supply is 988,381,014 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

