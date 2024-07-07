Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Increased to Buy at China Renaissance

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at China Renaissance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $290.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. China Renaissance’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $251.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $802.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

