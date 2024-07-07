Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $390.96 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $390.96 million and $14.48 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,467,338,775,708 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

