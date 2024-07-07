Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock Position Increased by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare comprises approximately 1.4% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $47,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,613,000 after purchasing an additional 172,913 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 453,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,266,000 after acquiring an additional 240,611 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $14,706,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on THC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $4.04 on Friday, reaching $131.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $142.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare



Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

