Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $5.03.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telos will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld bought 153,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $672,097.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 941,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,832.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld bought 153,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $672,097.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 941,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,832.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,843,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,603.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 503,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,882. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,779,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after buying an additional 81,610 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,539,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 1,537,848 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,068,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after buying an additional 88,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 699,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

