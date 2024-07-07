TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $149.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.48. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

