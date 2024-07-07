Tanager Wealth Management LLP Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $684,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.25. 5,978,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,405. The company has a market capitalization of $295.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

