Tanager Wealth Management LLP Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $818,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,814,000 after acquiring an additional 62,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.48. The stock had a trading volume of 408,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,035. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.88 and its 200 day moving average is $217.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

