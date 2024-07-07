Tanager Wealth Management LLP Purchases Shares of 5,636 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.02.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.41. 23,488,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,246,980. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $316.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

