Tanager Wealth Management LLP Purchases 83,219 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,219 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned about 1.12% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $20,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,124,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,702,000 after buying an additional 784,168 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,482,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 317,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 173,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKAG stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 161,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,556. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $42.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

