Tanager Wealth Management LLP Lowers Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP trimmed its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 96.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,261 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,636.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 222,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 209,524 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $954,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

XONE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.40. 29,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,888. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

