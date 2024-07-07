T-mac DAO (TMG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.25 Billion

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One T-mac DAO token can currently be purchased for about $11.25 or 0.00019733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. T-mac DAO has a market cap of $11.25 billion and $2,880.50 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
T-mac DAO Token Profile
T-mac DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@t_macdao.
Buying and Selling T-mac DAO
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade T-mac DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy T-mac DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.
