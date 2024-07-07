Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Sylvamo has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sylvamo to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. Sylvamo has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $72.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

