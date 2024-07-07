StoneX Group Inc. Sells 93,134 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,134 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 111,360.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.91.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UCBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

