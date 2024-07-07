StoneX Group Inc. Sells 5,384 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.80. 22,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,776. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

