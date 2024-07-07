StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Enbridge by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 422.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ENB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,954,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,967. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.04%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.