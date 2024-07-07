StoneX Group Inc. Has $33.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $33,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.68. The stock had a trading volume of 802,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,378. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

