StoneX Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.63. 2,253,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,625. The firm has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $59.27.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

