StoneX Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,443,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,673,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,318,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,592,010,000 after acquiring an additional 195,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,938,647,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,943,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,758,000 after acquiring an additional 211,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,472,000 after acquiring an additional 309,376 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.99. 8,550,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,995,331. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

