StoneX Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.48. 408,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,035. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.88 and a 200 day moving average of $217.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

